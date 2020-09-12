Police arrest three for allegedly pasting militant posters, banners in Pampore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged role in pasting posters and displaying banners of militants in Pampore town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official maintained that three persons were arrested for “glorifying militancy by means of posters and displaying banners in Pampore town”, reported news agency GNS.

“The said posters/banners were seized by police and case FIR number 75/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pampore”, the official said.

The trio arrested the trio as Nadeem Ahmad Dar resident of Dranbal Pampore, Irshad Ahmad Sofi resident of Tulbagh Pampore and Shakir Ahmad Dar Jalalabad Sopore Baramulla.

He said that a computer system along with accessories has been seized in the said case from a printing press under the name and title “Rampage Advertising Agency Rengreth Srinagar”.

Further investigation in the said case has been set into motion, the official added.