Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 10:52 AM

Police ASI dies of cardiac arrest in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at SKIMS.
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 10:52 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir police died due to cardiac arrest in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

An official said that ASI Abdul Gani Naiko, son of Late Ghulam Rasool Naiko, resident of Kanilwan Bijbehara fainted after complaining of chest pain.

Trending News

DC Bandipora orders action against absent doctors

AYUSH distributes immunity boosters in Noorabad

Govt approves Rs 1276 Cr works plan for JKSPDC this fiscal

Govt aiming to establish innovation, incubation centers in JK: Rohella

He said Gani was immediately rushed to PHC Gund by his colleagues where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at SKIMS.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the deceased was posted at police station Gund and was on duty when he suffered the heart attack.

Related News