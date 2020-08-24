Police ASI dies of cardiac arrest in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir police died due to cardiac arrest in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

An official said that ASI Abdul Gani Naiko, son of Late Ghulam Rasool Naiko, resident of Kanilwan Bijbehara fainted after complaining of chest pain.

He said Gani was immediately rushed to PHC Gund by his colleagues where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at SKIMS.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the deceased was posted at police station Gund and was on duty when he suffered the heart attack.