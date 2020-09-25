Police ASI injured in Sopore road accident, shifted to SKIMS Soura

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in a road accident in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports said the police officer, identified as ASI Ghulam Nabi Hajam, was seriously injured after a speedy vehicle hit his four-wheeler in the Model town area near Bypass road.

He was taken to sub district hospital Sopore where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

A police officer said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on.