Jammu and Kashmir Police have started investigations after a minor girl was allegedly raped in Budhal area of Rajouri district, officials said Tuesday.

The girl (name withheld), aged around six or seven years, was allegedly raped by a local boy in Samote village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Budhal police station, said an official.

A senior police officer said they have taken cognizance of the matter. “We are investigating the matter,” he added.