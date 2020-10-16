Police bust militant hideout in J&K's Kishtwar

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Kishtwar district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that on credible inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched by Kishtwar Police along with 11 RR in the forest area of Marwah.

“During the search, arms and ammunition including one RPG launcher, two pistols, two pistol magazines, nine pistol rounds, four AK-47 empty magazines, 122 rounds of AK ammunition and seven plastic grenades were recovered,” the spokesman said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.