Police constable dies in road mishap in Jammu's Doda

A police constable died after the car he was travelling in met with an accident near Pull area in Jammu’s Doda district on Tuesday Morning.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that Amjad Hussain, 35 was travelling from his residence in Bhalla to Doda in his car, bearing registration number PB-35L 3419 when he lost control over the steering wheel after which his car skidded off and rolled down into the gorge near the said area.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and shifted Hussain to Associate Hospital GMC Doda, where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’, the official said.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Yudhvir Singh, Hussain’s body was handed over to his family after all the medico-legal formalities were done.