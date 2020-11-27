Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 6:01 PM

Police deny placing Mehbooba under house arrest, was asked to postpone Pulwama visit over security concerns

PDP leader Waheed Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday.
Police on Friday denied to have placed the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest saying that she was only requested to postpone her Pulwama visit due to security reasons.

“PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons. @JmuKmrPolice,” a police spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday, Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that she was detained and stopped from visiting the residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday.

Parra was arrested on Wednesday in connection with former Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu case for supporting the proscribed militant outfit in a conspiracy case.

