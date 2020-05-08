Police officer suffers head injury in clashes triggered by killing of Riyaz Naikoo in Budgam

A police officer was injured on Friday during clashes with youth protesting the killing of militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained head injury during stone pelting by youth at Nasrullahpora locality in Budgam district, the officials said.

The protesters pelted stones to protest the killing of Naikoo and his associate during an encounter with security forces in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Police used batons and tear smoke shells to chase away the protesters, the officials said, adding there were no reports of any injuries among the protesters so far.