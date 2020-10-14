Police order restrictions on traffic movement on Kashmir highway on all Fridays till Nov 30

Traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir have imposed restrictions on the vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway on all Friday’s from 16th October till the end of November to carry out maintenance of the strategic road.

Issuing the advisory, Additional Director General of Police Traffic J&K, Srinagar, said that in connection with the maintenance of NH-44, on every Friday starting from October 16-10-2020 to November 30, routine advisories with regard to traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of road maintenance on the days mentioned in the advisory,” read the order.

The advisory further read that subject to fair weather and good road condition only load carriers carrying essential supplies shall be allowed on Mughal Road on these days. “Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal road,” it said, while asking commuters not to undertake journey on the road on these days.