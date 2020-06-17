Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 10:43 AM

Police refute reports about closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway for vehicular movement

Only Covid-19 protocol for Inter-UT movement is essentially required to be adopted: SSP Ganderbal
Police on Wednesday refuted the reports suggesting the closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway in view of clashes between the Indian Army and their Chinese counterparts.

Senior superintendent of police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said there are no restrictions on the movement of traffic on the highway.

“Srinagar – Kargil NHW is open for vehicular movement. Only Covid-19 protocol for Inter – UT movement is essentially required to be adopted,” tweeted the SSP.

Earlier, reports had said that the civilian traffic movement was not being allowed on the highway from Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

