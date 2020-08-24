Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 7:35 PM

Police register case against an individual for circulating derogatory video

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 53/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Khanyar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 24, 2020, 7:35 PM

Police in Srinagar have registered a case against a person for circulating a derogatory video against a particular religion.

Police Station Khanyar received an information that one individual has shared a post/video on his Facebook account in which one unknown person is seen using derogatory words against a particular religion, said a spokesman.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Govt aiming to establish innovation, incubation centers in JK: Rohella

DLSCC meeting held at Kulgam

Representational pic

Youth electrocuted in Ganderbal

“By sharing this post, sentiments of a particular community were hurt & there is every apprehension that this act will incite one community against the other in Srinagar city particularly in Khanyar area.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 53/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Khanyar & investigation into the matter has been initiated.

General public is requested to refrain from sharing such posts on social media which can hurt religious sentiments of any community.

Related News