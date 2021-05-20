Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 1:17 PM

Police register FIR after fake news claiming vandalism of Srinagar temple

"No such incident is reported to have taken place, " Srinagar Police tweeted.
Representational image
District Police Srinagar on Thursday said it has registered an FIR after a fake news regarding alleged vandalism of a temple in Srinagar. 

While responding to a tweet attributing burning down of a “famous Hindu temple” in Karak area in Srinagar by the Islamic State (Wilayah Hind) militants, a police spokesperson clarified that “no such incident is reported to have taken place”. 

“FIR has been registered and legal action initiated against those spreading this fake news, ” added the spokesperson. 

Kashmir Zone Police also retweeted the clarification by Srinagar Police.

