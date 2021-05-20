Police register FIR after fake news claiming vandalism of Srinagar temple

District Police Srinagar on Thursday said it has registered an FIR after a fake news regarding alleged vandalism of a temple in Srinagar.

While responding to a tweet attributing burning down of a “famous Hindu temple” in Karak area in Srinagar by the Islamic State (Wilayah Hind) militants, a police spokesperson clarified that “no such incident is reported to have taken place”.

“FIR has been registered and legal action initiated against those spreading this fake news, ” added the spokesperson.

Kashmir Zone Police also retweeted the clarification by Srinagar Police.