Police seek help to identify suspected car involved in hit-and-run case

Police on Tuesday sought help from the general public in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run case.

“On 17-12-2020 at 1400 hours, one White Color DL number Santro Car having Red Cross Logo on the back side, going towards Rambagh, hit one pedestrian namely Junaid Ahmad Dar R/o Kulgam age 20 years near Sericulture Office Solina and injured him critically,” said a police spokesman.

He said a case FIR No. 78/20 U/S 279, 337 IPC was registered at Police Station Shergarhi and investigation is going on.

“In case of any information/clue about the said suspect or the involved car, kindly inform police station Shergarhi on the given phone numbers, 01942311918, 9596770525 & 9596770861,” said the spokesman.