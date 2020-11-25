Police seeks help to trace missing person in Sopore

Police have sought the help of the general public in tracing a person who is missing since 24th November in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that Nazir Ahmad Pandith of Nageen Bagh Krankshivan Colony in Sopore has been missing from his home on 24th November.

“In case anybody has any information may kindly inform Sopore police on: 9596773011, 9906447138, 9596773024 and 9596773025,” the spokesman said.

A missing report has been lodged at Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore regarding the matter.