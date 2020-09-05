Police station Akhnoor closed for public after SHO among 6 cops test COVID-19 positive

Police authorities in Jammu district have ordered the closure of a police station and a police post for public visits after several officials tested positive for COVID-19.

Sub-divisional police officer Akhnoor, Ajay Sharma told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Akhnoor police station and Pallanwala police post have been closed till further orders.

Meanwhile, an official told KNO that six policemen including the station house officer and a head constable (MHC) of Akhnoor police station tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

He further informed that three policemen from police post Pallanwala and 2 policemen from police post Jourian also tested positive for COVID19.