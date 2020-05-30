Police Station Kathua declared out of bounds after cop tests positive

The Jammu and Kashmir police has declared police station Kathua as out of bounds after a policeman deployed in the station tested positive for Covid-19.

The women police station Kathua has been ordered to take complaints till all police personnel of main station are tested negative.

Sharing the details, Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua, Shailendra Mishra told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a cop posted in police station Kathua has been tested positive for Corona virus who although is asymptomatic.

“The police station Kathua shall remain out of bounds for all till all personnel deployed there are tested negative after sampling,” he said.

The SSP further notified that Women Police Station Kathua has been authorised to take complaints till the normal functioning of main police station is restored.