Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 6:44 PM

Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Meanwhile, the police, CRPF and army have cordoned off the entire area and launched searches to track the attackers.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 6:44 PM
File Pic GK

One policeman was killed and another injured after militants attacked a joint police and paramilitary CRPF party in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

A police officer told GNS that the militants fired indiscriminately at the joint naka near Prichoo area of Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two policemen who were been removed to sub district hospital.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

New domicile law will disempower youth: Hakeem Yasin

DGP reviews security situation, COVID19 arrangements

One of them was declared brought dead while other was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment. Sources said that the joint team also fired back.

Dr. Jameel Ahmad Medical Superintendent confirmed to GNS that one personnel was declared brought dead on arrival while other, injured critically, has been shifted to SMHS hospital.   The slain cop has been identified as Anoop Singh of IRP 10th battalion while injured has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim. 

Meanwhile, the police, CRPF and army have cordoned off the entire area and launched searches to track the attackers.

Latest News
File Pic

Srinagar woman tests positive for Covid -19 day after her death; J&K tally now 20

Representational Pic

COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

File Pic

70 year old Budgam woman dies of Covid-19; J&K death toll 19

Representational Pic

Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

Inspector General of police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar confirmed to GNS the killing of the policeman. He said that the area has been cordoned off and further investigations launched.

Related News