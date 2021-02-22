Politicians demanding early J&K Assembly polls must cooperate with Delimitation Commission: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that those demanding early assembly elections in the UT must cooperate with the Delimitation Commission to complete the exercise at the earliest.

“Those demanding early assembly polls in J&K must help and cooperate with the Delimitation Commission so that the process is completed and assembly polls are held in the UT,” news agency KNO quoted LG Sinha replying to a query over when assembly polls would be held in the UT while speaking to media men at Jammu.

He said instead of criticizing the delimitation process and staying away from the exercise, the politicians who want early assembly polls must help to end the exercise.

“Once the delimitation exercise ends in J&K, the Election Commission of India will assess the situation and accordingly announce the poll dates,” he said.

Over the growing incidents of militancy in Srinagar lately, the LG Sinha said that militancy “won’t be allowed to grow at any cost” while condemning such acts.

On PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti advocating dialogue, he said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “will take care of such things”.