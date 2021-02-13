Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 3:51 PM

Polls to DDC posts postponed due to lack of quorum in J&K's Rajouri

Elections for Chairperson and the deputy posts for District Development Council (DDC) which were scheduled Saturday have been postponed in Rajouri due to lack of quorum, officials said.

A notification in this regard has been issued by District Development Commissioner Rajouri, who also happens to be the District Election Officer.

The notification reads that only nine of the 13 DDC members, reached at the voting hall while five members did not report at the voting hall.

The next date for meeting of members for the elections for DDC posts will be notified soon, the notification added.

