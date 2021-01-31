Jammu, Latest News
Poonch reports first bird flu case, a dead crow again

The first case of Avian Flu commonly known as Bird Flu has been reported in Poonch district of Jammu division with the samples of a dead crow testing positive for the disease on Saturday. 

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav confirmed to KNO that samples of a dead crow, taken in Mandi tehsil area have been tested positive for Avian influenza.

However, no sample of any domestic or farm poultry bird has tested positive for the disease so far, Yadav said. 

The DC Poonch further informed that in the backdrop of the first case of Avian influenza, samples of all the sale points and backyard poultry shall be taken within one kilometre area of Mandi for testing as  precautionary measure.

“Regular surveillance shall also be maintained by the Animal Husbandry Department in the area,” he said.

Pertinent to mention here that many wild birds, especially crows, have died mysteriously in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the last two weeks while their samples had been taken for testing. 

Earlier this month, four cases of the avian flu were reported in as many districts in Kashmir.

