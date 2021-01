A woman from Chela Dangri village of Poonch district who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), has been handed back to the authorities, officials.

The woman, Zareena Bi had crossed over to the other side recently, but has been handed back by PaK authorities on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh K Angral told KNO.

He confirmed that the woman was received on this side and further legal formalities are going on.