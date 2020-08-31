India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 11:51 AM

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines: Hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support.

Mukherjee is being managed by a team of specialists, they added.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

He later developed a lung infection.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

