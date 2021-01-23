Latest News, Life & Style, World
IANS
London,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:40 PM

Preference for male children is declining in Bangladesh: Study

For the study, published in the journal Science Direct, the team surveyed a nationally representative sample of Bangladeshi women of childbearing age, born between 1975 and 1994, to assess how son preference is evolving.
IANS
London,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 12:40 PM
Among those Bangladeshi women yet to have a child, the proportions indicating a desire for sons and daughters were almost identical. Photo source: Wikipedia
Among those Bangladeshi women yet to have a child, the proportions indicating a desire for sons and daughters were almost identical. Photo source: Wikipedia

Researchers has demonstrated a decline in ‘son preference’ by women of childbearing age in Bangladesh. However, fertility decisions are still influenced according to son preference.

The term ‘son preference’ refers to any situation where parents value sons over daughters and make resulting choices accordingly, which can have a strong economic and demographic impact.

Trending News

Kupwara upper reaches still cut-off

The woman suffered heart attack minutes after the dead body of her brother Abdul Samad Khanday (65) reached home in Shallabugh today evening. [Image fore representational purpose only]

Woman dies of heart attack in Ganderbal after hearing about her brother's death at Srinagar hospital

Dr Javed Ahmad conducted proceedings of the lecture while Dr Parvez Ahmad delivered a vote of thanks.

KU organises Professor Majid Husain Memorial Lecture

The musician is in awe of the amazing locations of the valley and termed Kashmir as the perfect location for the film shootings.

Bollywood composer Salim Merchant spellbound by Kashmir on maiden visit; wishes to hold music concert in valley

“Our research reveals a discrepancy between the child sex preferences of women in Bangladesh and their actual fertility behaviour,” said researcher Zaki Wahhaj from the University of Kent.

For the study, published in the journal Science Direct, the team surveyed a nationally representative sample of Bangladeshi women of childbearing age, born between 1975 and 1994, to assess how son preference is evolving.

The study finds that among women of childbearing age in Bangladesh, son preference is giving way to a desire for gender balance, a consequence of increased female education and employment. However, in contrast to these stated fertility preferences, actual fertility decisions are still shaped by son preference.

Latest News
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

BJP will form govt in J&K soon: Raina

DSEJ releases digital calendar in regional languages

NGCD awareness events held at Rajouri

NGCD: DC Kishtwar felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

Among those Bangladeshi women yet to have a child, the proportions indicating a desire for sons and daughters were almost identical.

For those with one or two children, the presence of a son has a strong negative effect on the desire for additional sons, and the presence of a daughter has a strong negative effect on the desire for additional daughters.

The study also found evidence that the desire for gender balance in children was stronger among women who have completed secondary school and those who live in areas with more opportunities for female paid work, specifically in the ready-made garments sector.

Tagged in ,
Related News