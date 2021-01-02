Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 2:43 PM

Pregnant woman airlifted from Gurez after developing complications

The snow-clad Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters due to heavy snowfall.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 2:43 PM
The district administration received an SOS from the family for the evacuation of the patient who was in advance stage of pregnancy and developed some complications.
The district administration received an SOS from the family for the evacuation of the patient who was in advance stage of pregnancy and developed some complications.

The Bandipora district administration on Saturday airlifted a pregnant woman from Snowbound Gurez after she developed complications.

An official said, “On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, a pregnant lady was airlifted from Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical aid”.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

Sixth Schedule Demand|Peoples Movement Leh in Delhi, to meet Home Minister today

Representational Pic

Sanction accorded to voluntary retirement of ADC Srinagar

He said, “The district administration received an SOS from the family for the evacuation of the patient who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and developed some complications. DC Bandipora immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient”.

Pertinently, the snow-clad Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters due to heavy snowfall.

From Bandipora, the woman was shifted to Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment, according to an official.

Tagged in ,
Related News