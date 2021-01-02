Pregnant woman airlifted from Gurez after developing complications

The Bandipora district administration on Saturday airlifted a pregnant woman from Snowbound Gurez after she developed complications.

An official said, “On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, a pregnant lady was airlifted from Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical aid”.

He said, “The district administration received an SOS from the family for the evacuation of the patient who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and developed some complications. DC Bandipora immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient”.

Pertinently, the snow-clad Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during winters due to heavy snowfall.

From Bandipora, the woman was shifted to Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment, according to an official.