President FCIK Ashraf Mir bereaved

Former Superintendent Engineer Srinagar, Mir Ghulam Rasool, who was involved with various prestigious projects including Batmaloo master plan and IG road, passed away on Monday. He was the father of The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) president Muhammad Ashraf Mir.

Mir Ghulam Rasool, who originally hailed from Pampore, was currently residing at 59-Chinar Colony, Baghat Barzulla Srinagar .

Born in 1933, he had his early schooling in Pampore and was an Alumni of Islami School and S P College.

In 1950, he proceeded to Pune to pursue Civil Engineering at College of Engineering, Pune.

He started his illustrious career with a German company involved with the construction of Jawahar Tunnel.

In 1958, he joined the state public works department and was involved with the construction of Kargil-Leh road under the stewardship of Late. Er. Sonam Narbu.

After returning to Kashmir, he was involved in various prestigious projects spread over the whole state which include Batmaloo master plan, MLA hostel, Bye Pass 1, IG road and served in various prestigious positions and finally superannuated as district SE of Srinagar.