Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 3:59 PM

President FCIK Ashraf Mir bereaved

His father Ghulam Rasool Mir passes away
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 8, 2020, 3:59 PM
Mir Ghulam Rasool in this file pic
Mir Ghulam Rasool in this file pic

Former Superintendent Engineer Srinagar, Mir Ghulam Rasool, who was involved with various prestigious projects including Batmaloo master plan and IG road, passed away on Monday. He was the father of The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) president Muhammad Ashraf Mir.

Mir Ghulam Rasool, who originally hailed from Pampore, was currently residing at 59-Chinar Colony, Baghat Barzulla Srinagar .

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

Born in 1933, he had his early schooling in Pampore and was an Alumni of Islami School and S P College.

In 1950, he proceeded to Pune to pursue Civil Engineering at College of Engineering, Pune.

He started his illustrious career with a German company involved with the construction of Jawahar Tunnel.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh in File Photo

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

Representational Photo

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

In 1958, he joined the state public works department and was involved with the construction of Kargil-Leh road under the stewardship of Late. Er. Sonam Narbu.

After returning to Kashmir, he was involved in various prestigious projects spread over the whole state which include Batmaloo master plan, MLA hostel, Bye Pass 1, IG road and served in various prestigious positions and finally superannuated as district SE of Srinagar.

Related News