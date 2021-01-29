Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 5:04 PM

President MC Baramulla, nine councilors join J&K Apni Party

Altaf Bukhari welcomes the new entrants
Meanwhile, a number of prominent political activists from different parts of Baramulla district joined the Apni Party on the occasion. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
Umar Kakroo, President Municipal Council Baramulla alongwith nine councilors of different wards of the town joined the Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk Srinagar on Friday.

Besides Kakroo, the councilors of MC Baramulla who joined the Apni Party included Vice-President MC Baramulla Mudasir Ahmad Tantray, Councilor Jasbir Kour Wazir, Councilor Misra Begum, Councilor Ghulam Rasool Malik, Councilor Gurdeep Kour, Councilor Ashiq Hussain Ganai, Councilor Fareeda Begum, Councilor Saba Aijaz and Councilor Zahoor Ahmad Gojri, read a statement issued by the Apni Party.

Meanwhile, a number of prominent political activists from different parts of Baramulla district including Gulshan Sanhotra (Ex-State General Secretary Janta Dal) and Virindir Gunjoo (Migrant Cell General Secretary) also joined the Apni Party on this occasion.

The joining ceremony was carried out in presence of Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, State Secretary & District President Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Coordinator North Kashmir Fazal Mehmood Beigh and District President Baramulla Shoaib Lone.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari stressed on them to put in their tireless efforts in order to mitigate the sufferings of the people in their respective areas in the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Umar Kakroo pledged to work for the welfare of people under the guidance of Apni Party leadership besides strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

