Principal Secretary-rank officer tests positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir

A commissioner secretary rank officer involved in fight against covid19 in Jammu and Kashmir has tested positive for the novel virus, prompting five top ranking IAS officers, several officials of civil administration and health department to go for self-quarantine, officials said Sunday.

The officer was overseeing arrangements for incoming travelers at Srinagar airport as the Nodal Officer.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the officer was in Jammu to attend a meeting and his sample tested positive late night. He was isolated, and his colleagues and other health authorities who were involved in covid control measures have also been quarantined.

“Contacts of the positive IAS officer, who attended meetings from last two weeks, have been told to self-quarantine themselves both in Jammu as well as in Srinagar,” said a senior officer, who is also in quarantine.

Those asked to go under self-quarantine include two Principal Secretaries – who are leading the fight against Covid spread in Jammu and Kashmir, one Secretary, two Managing Directors including an IAS officer, a divisional level top IAS officer from Jammu, a Director from Health Department, Principal of the Medical College Hospital.

All the contacts of the covid positive top IAS officer in Srinagar administration, and health department have also been told to go for self-quarantine, the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, an Advisor had to quarantine himself, after his wife and son were tested positive for covid19 in Jammu and Kashmir.