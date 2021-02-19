Private hospital among several locations raided by Income Tax department in Srinagar

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday carried out a search and seizure operation at various locations in Zainakote area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that a team of fourteen members, headed by Deputy Director of Income Tax department, raided six locations in Zainakote area of Srinagar including Noora Hospital.

According to the reports, the fourteen member team also conducted raids at the residence of the hospital’s owner, Haji Muhammad Ismail and several other persons.