Probe ordered after woman delivers baby outside CHC Sumbal

A pregnant woman in labour on Tuesday was “forced” to deliver in open as doctors at the Community Health Centre in Sumbal Bandipora allegedly refused to admit her for the want of covid-19 test.



“The pregnant woman in labour was told she has to undergo covid-19 test. The mother of the pregnant woman even pleaded to a lady doctor but to no avail. How big injustice is it with the mothers and daughters. Same treatment is meted out to every pregnant woman everywhere including LD hospital in Srinagar,” a woman, accompanying the pregnant woman, told reporters, according to news agency GNS.



The locals demanded action against the hospital and concerned authorities. Later, the mother and the baby were admitted at CHC Sumbal and both are doing good, officials said.



Meanwhile, the authorities ordered a time-bound enquiry into the incident and sought “concrete recommendation” from the inquiry officer.



“Taking cognisance of media reports regarding the incident involving delivery of a pregnant lady outside premises of CHC Sumbal and alleged negligence, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora immediately sought preliminary factual report of the incident which suggested that the lady had visited CHC Sumbal at 10:30am,” an official said.



According to an order by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sumbal has been appointed an inquiry officer and has been asked to submit the “detailed” report with three days.



“The SDM shall enquire into the incident of delivery of a pregnant lady outside the premises of CHC Sumbal and alleged medical negligence,” reads the order, a copy of which lies with GNS. “He shall submit a detailed report within 03 days positively along with concerete recommendations,” the order added.