Probe ordered into death of Uri woman, her minor daughters

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla G N Itoo has ordered an enquiry into the death of a woman and her three daughters in Lari area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“The husband of the deceased lady and villagers alleged that they have informed the police and health authorities for necessary help but the staff of the PHC Boniyar showed slackness/negligence with the result the ambulance has reached the spot very late i.e after two hours. Besides, the driver of the ambulance has misbehaved with people and used rude language,” reads the enquiry letter, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir.

“The matter has been agitated by the people, highlighted in the media including social media and it has become imperative to conduct an enquiry into the matter,” it reads.

“Therefore, Mr Riyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Uri shall conduct an enquiry into the matter and ascertain the all aspects which led to the death of three persons and also to enquire whether there was any lapse from the health authorities viz-a-viz allegations against the ambulance driver and availability of medical team for conducting post mortem. The enquiry officer shall submit his report to this office within four days,” the DC orders in the letter.

However, the ambulance driver Rafiq Khan in his complaint to the Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar has alleged that instead he was thrashed by local goons at the hospital when he arrived with the dead bodies. “The mob told me that I was late in reaching the incident spot but I reached the spot in the minimum time as I got the directions from the concerned BMO,” he said.

He added that goons had thrashed and abused him verbally for their personal interests.

A senior police official in Uri termed the ambulance driver’s allegations as baseless. “The ambulance driver was late in reaching the spot and even there were no doctors and other facilities available for conducting the postmortem,” he said.

A woman and her two minor daughters died on Saturday night due to suffocation in Lari, Boniyar. The deceased woman was identified as Shamima Begum (43) wife of Abdul Majeed Ganaie.