Prof Irshad Nawchoo takes charge as Kashmir University's Controller of Examinations

Professor Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Dean of Kashmir University’s School of Biological Sciences Thursday took charge of the varsity’s Controller of Examinations.

An order issued by Assistant Registrar Administration (Teaching Wing) read that Prof Nawchoo shall function as in-charge Controller of Examinations, in addition to his own duties, till the appointment of the Controller of Examinations is made. He replaced Dr Mohammad Yousuf Bhat who attained superannuation.

Prof Nawchoo, having teaching experience of two decades, has served the university in various capacities previously, including Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations, Head Department of Botany and Director Centre for Biodiversity and Plant Taxonomy. Presently, he also holds the charge of Coordinator J&K SET, Secretary J&K Academy of Sciences and Supervisor CSIR UGC-NET.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhat was accorded a warm send-off at a modest function chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, where top university officers including Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir wished him best in his endeavors in the post-retirement life.

Dr Bhat has been a dedicated officer who served the university in various capacities during his tenure spanning more than 3o years, including, among others, Additional Controller of Examinations, Deputy Registrar (General Administration/Teaching/Development/Budget).

The function was attended by Dean Academic Affairs Prof Akbar Masood, Dean Colleges Prof GM Sangmi, Dean Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah, Joint Registrars, Deputy Registrars, and some other senior officers and officials of the University.