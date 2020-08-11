Former KU VC Prof Riyaz Punjabi condoles demise of Agha Ashraf Ali

Former Kashmir University vice chancellor, Riyaz Punjabi has condoled the demise of noted educationist Agha Ashraf Ali.

“I offer my heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of noted Educationist, Intellectual and a bright mind, Dr. Agha Ashraf Ali,” said Punjabi.

“He has had an immense contribution in the field of education in Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi and University of Kashmir. He was a great orator and would speak on any topic and issue instantaneously.”

“He was my colleague in the University of Kashmir and I knew him closely. He was extremely honest in expressing his views and opinions.

May Allah rest his Soul in peace.”