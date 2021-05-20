Kashmir, Latest News
Noted writer and wife of Prof Riyaz Punjabi passes away in Delhi

Dr Tarannum Riyaz, a noted Urdu fiction writer and wife of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Riyaz Punjabi, passed away on Thursday.

The family sources told Greater Kashmir that Dr Tarannum died at a hospital in New Delhi at around 9.30am today.

She had tested positive for Covid19 and was put on a ventilator for the past few days.   

Born in Srinagar, Dr Tarannum was a noted Urdu fiction writer and critic and a former newscaster with the All India Radio.

She was awarded with the SAARC Literature Award in 2014. She has obtained her master’s degree in Urdu and PhD in Education from the University of Kashmir.

She has written or edited nearly a dozen books in Urdu, which have been published/translated in several languages, including English and Hindi. She was a recipient of several national and international  awards for his literary works.

Her husband, Riyaz Punjabi passed away in New Delhi on April 8, 2021.

