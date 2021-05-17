Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 3:23 PM

Prof Talat Ahmad given additional charge of VC IUST

The decision has been approved by LG, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the university after outgoing VC, Prof Mushtaq Sidique completed his five-year term on Monday.
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 3:23 PM
Prof Talat Ahmad (File photo/Abdars at English Wikipedia)
Prof Talat Ahmad (File photo/Abdars at English Wikipedia)

The J&K government on Monday assigned the charge of Vice Chancellor (VC) Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) to VC Kashmir University, Prof Talat Ahmad till further orders.

The decision has been approved by the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the university after outgoing VC, Prof Mushtaq Sidique completed his five year term on Monday.

Trending News
The Kashmir police chief said that there is a militant movement on the national highway on the city outskirts as it connects Srinagar with rest of the Kashmir districts. [GK Photo]

Five militants, vast network of OGWs active in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

File Photo

Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

Security forces during a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Gunfight﻿ underway on Srinagar﻿ outskirts

In an official communication addressed to the Registrar IUST, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Special Secretary in the office of J&K LG,  has stated that the Chancellor has approved assigning the charge of VC, IUST to Prof Talat Ahmad in addition to his own duties, in terms of Statute 2(5)(vi) of the IUST, till further orders.

As already reported, a four- member search committee has been constituted to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of new VC for the IUST Awantipora.

Headed by former VC Delhi University, Dinesh Dinesh Singh as nominee of the Chancellor of the University, the other committee members are VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU, Prof Mohammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University, Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

Latest News
The Kashmir police chief said that there is a militant movement on the national highway on the city outskirts as it connects Srinagar with rest of the Kashmir districts. [GK Photo]

Five militants, vast network of OGWs active in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

Representational Photo

72 of 479 inmates test COVID-19 positive at Udhampur jail

Muslims perform last rites of non-local Christian man who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh

Local media reports said the main coastal road west of the city, security compounds and open spaces were among the targets hit early Monday. [Twitter: @cxzsyou]

Israel stages new round of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City

Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Sidique was appointed as the VC IUST on May 12, 2016 for a period of three years. 

Later he was given an extension of two more years after the J&K government amended the related clause of the university act. 
A resident of Srinagar, Prof Sidique earlier served in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for 14 years.

Tagged in ,
Related News