Prof Talat chairs maiden meeting of panel on NEP-2020

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Monday chaired a crucial meeting of top academics and officers of the varsity to discuss the National Education Policy-2020.

Addressing the participants, Prof Talat asserted that the objectives envisaged in the NEP-2020 for the higher education sector are greatly advantageous for the stakeholders, including teachers, researchers and students.

He said it was important to gear up, in a time-bound manner, to adopt the relevant NEP guidelines vis-à-vis academics, research, infrastructure development, and other areas, to be able to meet its objectives in the larger interest of the student community, read a varsity statement.

The Vice-Chancellor said the changes in the curriculum, teaching-learning and research processes—wherever required under the NEP—need to be ensured well in advance for timely implementation of the flagship programme.

Pertinently, following the NEP announcement, Prof Talat had constituted a high-level committee of top academics and officers to study and identify the actionable points in the Policy for its timely implementation in the University.

The panel, chaired by Prof Talat, comprises Dean Academics Prof Akbar Masood; Dean Research Prof Shakeel Romshoo; Dean College Development Council Prof Mohiuddin Sangmi; Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir; Controller of Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir; Dean School of Biological Sciences Prof Irshad Nawchoo; Dean School of Open Learning Prof Mushtaq Ahmad; Dean School of Education Prof Showket Ahmad; Director DIQA Dr Anwar Hassan; Coordinator CBCS Prof Mohammad Shafi; Joint Registrar (Budget and Creation) Dr Ashfaq A Zarri; Dr Manzoor Chachoo, KUTA President and Director IT, Dr Maroof Qadri, Dr Anzar A Khuroo, Assistant Professor Department of Botany; Dr Aijaz Ashraf Wani, Assistant Professor Department of Political Sciences and Dr Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, Assistant Professor, South Campus.

After threadbare discussions, the Vice-Chancellor ordered constitution of sub-committees in the related areas of academics, research, administration, and syllabi and infrastructure in colleges, to come up with their inputs and recommendations on meeting the goals of the NEP.

These sub-panels panels, Prof Talat directed, should submit their reports in a time-bound manner after holding further consultations with the concerned faculties and officials to apprise them about the objectives of the NEP and the changes, if any, required to be made in their areas of study and research.