A prominent religious cleric and Vice President of Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri was on Saturday released from detention.

A relative of Veeri confirmed to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri has reached home.

Veeri was arrested on February 24, 2019. He was later booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and was shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Pertinently, Veeri was released a few days after the release of cleric Sarjan Ahmad Barkati.