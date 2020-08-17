Protest, shutdown in Banihal against derogatory video

Hundreds of people on Monday staged a protest demonstration in the highway town of Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir to demand action against a self-styled guru and others responsible for posting a derogatory video.

Hundreds of shopkeepers and people from adjoining villages assembled in the town around 8:30 am and carried out a protest march.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in Banihal and adjoining markets. Traffic movement remained affected on the highway for some time due to the protest.

Pertinently, police in Jammu on Sunday said two persons have been arrested after a communally sensitive video “hurting sentiments of a community” went viral.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the two persons who have been arrested include Satpal Sharma and Deepak. “A third person who can be seen in the video is absconding but he has been identified as Rohit,” said the IGP, appealing people not to share the video “as it will hurt the brotherhood.”