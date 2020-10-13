Protesters block road in Rawalpora against alleged thrashing of two local youth by army

A protest was held by the residents in Rawalpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday to protest the alleged thrashing of two local youth by the army soldiers.

Reports said that the locals also blocked the road at main chowk Rawalpora to protest against what the alleged thrashing.

According to news agency KNO, two youth identified as Shahid Ahad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad and Aqib Ashraf Dar son of Muhammad Ashraf Dar, both residents of Rawalpora, were beaten by the soldiers deployed near the Rawalpora bridge.

Women protest against alleged thrashing of two youth in Rawalpora area of Srinagar on Tuesday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

“We are protesting against the unjustified thrashing of our boys. We want action against the soldiers who beat up our children mercilessly,” the report quoted the locals as having said.



They said while Aqib has sustained injury in his leg and foot, Shahid has cervical injury. “Both have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” said the report.

Road blocked with stones in Rawalpora, Srinagar. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia told KNO that they are ascertaining the details of the incident.