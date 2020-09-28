Protesters gather outside Sharif's London residence

More than 20 protesters gathered outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London, hurling slogans and abuses against him, the media reported on Monday.

According to footage available with Dawn news, over 20 young men in hoods and face masks gathered on Dunraven Street, across from Sharif’s residence on Sunday evening and shouted “Go Nawaz Go”.

Many of them held A4 sheets with the words “We stand with Pak Army” printed on them, as well as one that read “Nawaz Sharif is a thief”.

Sharif family sources said the protesters also hurled abuses and slogans words in Punjabi, and that the Metropolitan Police were informed about the incident at 4 p.m.

By the time the police arrived, the crowd had dispersed, leaving behind their posters.

The sources said a complaint has been lodged with the police.

Sunday’s protest took place after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo addressed a multi-party conference via video link on September 20 during which he criticised the military’s alleged interference in political matters, Dawn news reported.

The deposed premier has been in the UK since November 2019 after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

His doctors said he is suffering from complicated cardiac disease and an immune system disorder that resulted in a dangerously low platelet count.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this month dismissed his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.