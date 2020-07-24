PSC Chairman meets Lt Governor; discusses roadmap for conducting examinations, interviews

B R Sharma, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, today met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chairman discussed with the Lt Governor about various important issues pertaining to the functioning of the J&K PSC, said a Raj Bhavan spokesman.

He briefed the Lt Governor about the road map being prepared for conduct of various examinations and interviews including J&K Administrative Services, besides expediting recruitment process for the vacant posts.



The Lt Governor emphasized on the high importance for making continuing improvements in the functioning of the Commission to maintain unimpeachable standards.



He asked the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of examinations and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.