PSO of BJP worker injured in Ganderbal militant attack succumbs: Police

Police in Kashmir on Tuesday said a personal security officer (PSO) of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was injured in a militant attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district died while being transported to a hospital for treatment.

An official said that Altaf Hussain succumbed on the way to SKIMS Soura, 14 kilometres from Nunar area where the attack took place in which he was grievously injured.

On its official Twitter handle, a police spokesman said that an unidentified militant was killed after he fired upon a BJP worker in Nunar. While the BJP worker escaped unhurt, his PSO was injured.

One unidentified militant was killed in retaliation by the PSOs.