Pulwama Encounter: Militants involved in Nowgam attack likely trapped, operation in final stage

A fierce gunfight is underway between militants and the security forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, even as the police said the operation was in the final stage.

Reports said that the gunfight broke out early today after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kakapora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Quoting a top Police officer, news agency GNS reported that the operation is in final stage.

An IED has been placed at the encounter site as the house is well build, it said. So far no militant body has been recovered, said the official.

He further said that the trapped militants were responsible for yesterday’s attack on BJP leader’s house in Nowgam.