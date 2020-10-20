Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 2:08 PM

Pulwama encounter: One militant killed, operation underway

The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.
Representational Photo

One militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Hakripora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the initial exchange of firing. However, the identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

According to GNS, a joint team of Police and Army’s 50RR launched a cordon and search operation in Hakripora area this afternoon.

As the joint team of forces approached suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.

Earlier two militants were killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

