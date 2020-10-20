Pulwama encounter: Three LeT militants killed, operation over

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants have been killed in an encounter in Hakripora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed to news agency GNS about the killing of three militants in Pulwama.

IGP further said that this group was involved in the attack on the joint team of police and CRPF near Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. One CRPF trooper was injured in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that two militants were killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

As per GNS, a joint team of Police and Army’s 50RR launched a cordon and search operation in Hakripora area this afternoon.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight.