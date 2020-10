One more militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Hakripora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed so far in the exchange of firing. However the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The operation is being carried-out jointly by the team of Police and Army’s 50RR.

However, as per the GNS the operation is yet underway.