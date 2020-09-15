Pulwama operation called off after militants escape; two soldiers reportedly wounded

Militants on Tuesday managed to give a slip to the security forces after initial exchange of fire in Kakapora belt of Pulwama district, leaving two soldiers wounded, reports quoting officials said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency KNO reported that a search operation which was launched after a brief exchange of fire has been called off.

He said the search operation was launched by a joint team of security forces including 50 RR, CRPF and Pulwama Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Marwal village of Pulwama district.

He said that when the search operation was being launched, militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which two army soldiers were injured. However, the official said that militants managed to flee from the spot.

“Search operation which continued for many hours has been called off,” he said.