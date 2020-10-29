Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 1:16 PM

Puri promises action after passenger alleges COVID-19 protocol violation at Srinagar airport

Alternate check-in counters may be opened and that too well-in advance so as to stagger the crowd and avoid congestion.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 1:16 PM
File Photo of India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
File Photo of India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday promised to take immediate action after a passenger alleged violation of COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the Srinagar airport.

Sanjay Raina posted three pictures on Twitter on Thursday morning showing passengers standing extremely close to each other during a security check at the airport.

Trending News
GK Photo

PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

GK Photo

Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in alleged funding case

Raina tagged Puri in his tweet, saying: “Shocking violation of #COVID19 protocol , sheer incompetence of authorities & security personnel at #SrinagarAirport. Horrible to say the least. Someone needs to take responsibility. Hats off to airline staff still managing.”

In his response, Puri said that he had discussed the matter with Arvind Singh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

“We will check the facts & take immediate corrective action,” the minister added.

Latest News
Representational Image. Source: Pixabay

IPL betting racket busted in Delhi; 3 held

Former President of South Korea Lee Myung Bak. Photo Source: Wikipedia / Korea.net

S.Korean court upholds ex-President's 17-yr prison term

GK Photo

PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

GK Photo

Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

The AAI manages more than 100 airports across India, including the Srinagar airport.

In April, the AAI had issued guidelines to its airports wherein it said sufficient staff must be deployed near washrooms, X-ray machines and conveyor belts to ensure that passengers maintain social distancing norms.

Alternate check-in counters may be opened and that too well-in advance so as to stagger the crowd and avoid congestion, the guidelines noted.

Tagged in ,
Related News