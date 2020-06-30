Qamarwari resident, 65, tests COVID-19 positive after death; J&K tally now 101

Hours after his death, a 65-year-old man from Qamarwari area of Srinagar tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 101.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the man died today at 9:30 a.m. and his swab sample returned positive at the CD diagnostic laboratory in the afternoon.

The deceased’s son told GNS that the sexagenarian was admitted to the SHMS hospital’s isolation ward yesterday.

“He complained of chest related problems and his oxygen level was low as such we took him to SMHS hospital on Monday afternoon. He was admitted to isolation ward and died at 9:30 a.m. today,” he said.

Confirming the death, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told GNS that he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

Earlier, four deaths took place in J&K and two of them at CD hospital here including a 23-year-old man from Shopian and a 65-year-old woman, from Bhagat Barzulla Srinagar.

Talking to GNS, Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients said that the 23-year-old man was shifted from SHMS hospital yesterday.

“He was having head injury was in serious condition,” he said, adding, “The 65-year-old woman from Baghat Barzulla was on ventilator. She was hypertensive, diabetic and had other ailments.”

Earlier, an 85-year-old woman from Basohli area of the Kathua district died at GMC Jammu.

The octogenarian was the first covid-19 victim in the district.

“She was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was on oxygen since admission. She died at 7.30 a.m. today,” Dr. Nasib Chand Digra, Principal Dean Government Medical College Jammu, told GNS.

She was admitted to the JMC on June 25 and was on oxygen support since, a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Later in the day, a 55-year-old covid-19 positive patient from Baramulla district died at a hospital here.

A resident of Dewan Bagh Baramulla, the 55-year-old businessman was admitted to SKIMS Bemina on June 27, hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shifa Deva told GNS. “He was suffering from pneumonia,” she said.

With these deaths, 100 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 89 from the Valley and 12 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 24 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (16), Kulgam (13), Shopian (12), seven each from Jammu and Budgam and Anantnag and Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.