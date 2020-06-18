Rafi Mir welcomes release of Naeem Akhtar, Hilal Lone

Former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir has welcomed the release of Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar and NC’s Hilal Lone.

In a statement, Mir said that revocation of PSA detention of the leaders is a welcome step. “I hope that better sense prevails upon government of India not to choke the political space here and releases all the political detainees,” he said.

Mir said that many social political activists are still detained in jails outside J&K. “If the government intends to initiate a free and fair political process then all those should be released including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti,” he said.

The former legislator said that irony is that the young political activists belonging to various political parties were not owned by their respective parties and they are still languishing in jails.

He said no political process can be initiated unless they are released too.

Mir demanded the release of all political detainees who continue to be under restrictions at their homes.