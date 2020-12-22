Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 11:53 AM

Rain, snow likely to intensify cold wave in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.4 as the minimum temperatures of the day.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 11:53 AM
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Severe cold conditions continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the weather office forecast another spell of rain and snow between Friday and Saturday.

“Cold, dry weather will continue till December 26 evening. A spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in the Kashmir Valley and Kargil between the evening of December 26 till the evening of December 27,” an official of the MET department said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

The 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on winter solstice day and will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.4 as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 16.4, Kargil minus 18.4 and Drass minus 18.6 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Latest News
File Pic

Education can deliver world from COVID pandemic: AMU Chancellor

No religious discrimination in development: PM at AMU centenary

Representational Pic

UK COVID19 variant currently has no significant impact on vaccines: WHO

Srinagar-Kargil highway to re-open for one-way traffic after eight days

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens after 13 days

Jammu city had 6.2, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 2.8, Bannihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.1 as their minimum temperatures.

Tagged in , ,
Related News